Aditi Bhatia Gets Upset Watching MI’s IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium, Here’s Why!

Aditi Bhatia, the Indian actress renowned for her role as Ruhi Bhalla in the Star Plus series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is not just a pretty face. She’s a cricket enthusiast who loves watching the game. Her recent visit to the Wankhede Stadium for the MI IPL match is a testament to her passion. Check out the picture series below to see her excitement.

Aditi Bhatia’s Wankhede Stadium Appearance-

Aditi Bhatia, in her Instagram post, showcased her style in a Mumbai Indians signature jersey. The royal blue, front-zip, half-sleeves waistline T-shirt with the team’s logo was paired with a flared mini white skirt. Her wavy open tresses were adorned with a beige headband. She opted for a makeup look that featured highlighted cheeks and pink glossy lips, adding a touch of glam to her sporty ensemble.

In the first picture, she features a stunning smile and a stylish outfit. In the second picture, the actress shares a picture while holding an IPL ticket and poses candidly. In the third picture, she revealed her full outfit with a cute smile on her face. In the last video, she holds a Mumbai Indian flag and flaunts it in front of the camera. Aditi Bhatia arrives at the stadium, but she is very upset that the camera doesn’t spot her.

She shares this picture series and captions her post, “Very upset that the camera didn’t come on me 🙁.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.