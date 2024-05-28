Aditi Rao Hydari To Rashmika Mandanna: Bollywood Celebrities To Enhance The Ethnic Look With Brocade Fashion

Brocade fashion has become a staple in Bollywood ethnic wear, adding a touch of luxury and elegance to traditional ensembles. Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna are gorgeous industry divas. Today, they are there to serve as a major inspiration for ethnic outfits with brocade fashion. Let’s explore how these talented actresses elevate their ethnic looks-

Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, And Rashmika Mandanna’s Ethnic Brocade Fashion Appearance-

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actress opted for classic silhouettes like real blue with hints of green and golden brocade work, a straight kurta, and matching flared pants, adding a timeless charm to her attire. Aditi’s brocade outfits feature intricate embellishments of threadwork patterns that enhance the richness and texture of the fabric. She completes her ethnic look with a middle-parted braided hairstyle, minimal pink shade makeup with creamy lips, and accessories. Her outfit with long gold earrings and a green bindi complements her look without overshadowing it.

Rakul Preet Singh

She experiments with fusion silhouettes, such as shiny gold fabric with green brocade threadwork paired with matching flared palazzo and green organza fabric with a gold border dupatta, adding a contemporary twist to traditional brocade fashion. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted open, soft, wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach blushy cheeks and matte lips. To compliment her outfit, she accessories her outfit with gold and light green stone embellished long earrings, bangles, and rings, which enhances her beauty.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika effortlessly infuses youthful chic into brocade fashion, showcasing her trendy and playful style with modern ethnic ensembles. The diva opted for a pink brocade kurta with gold and silver shine and flared palazzo, adding a fresh and modern twist to traditional brocade fashion. She finished off her look with a wavy open hairstyle with middle-partitioned, minimal makeup and pink creamy lips. To complement her outfit, she wore a silver necklace, earrings, a bangle, and a ring.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna exemplify how brocade fashion can elevate the ethnic look with its timeless allure and contemporary flair.