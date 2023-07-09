ADVERTISEMENT
Adorable! Rakul Preet can't stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video

The heartwarming moment of Rakul Preet Singh was captured on camera and quickly became viral on social media. Scroll down beneath to check on the 'cuteness overload' moment

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 00:05:39
Adorable! Rakul Preet can’t stop gushing at a toddler at airport, watch viral video

Rakul Preet Singh, the popular Bollywood actress, recently found herself unable to contain her delight upon encountering an adorable toddler at the airport. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and quickly became viral on social media. Scroll down beneath to check on the ‘cuteness overload’ moment

Viral Bhayani drops the video

The viral clip captures Rakul Preet’s uncontainable affection and pure fascination with the tiny human, instantly melting the hearts of netizens around the globe. The page wrote, “Morning welcome with his adorable baby!!😍 Must say this has definitely made the day even more special for Rakul Preet Singh”

Here take a look-

Decoding Rakul’s look

Stepping into the airport in the wee hours of the morning, the glamorous actress was a sight to behold. Radiating style and confidence, she effortlessly rocked a denim on denim ensemble that left heads turning. The eye-catching co-ord set boasted intricate floral embellishments, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. With her sleek hair pulled back flawlessly and a subtle, natural makeup look, the diva exuded an aura of effortless beauty. Her fashion-forward choices and impeccable sense of style once again proved why she is hailed as a trendsetter in the industry.

What are your thoughts on the above airport look by Rakul Preet Singh? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

