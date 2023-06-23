Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt head off to their trip to Dubai, get papped at Mumbai airport

The Bollywood power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor, recently set the Mumbai airport abuzz with excitement as they embarked on a much-awaited vacation. Fans, who had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple together, were overjoyed to see them after what seemed like an eternity.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor papped together

Alia, as always, looked effortlessly stunning in a loose black shirt and pants combo, perfectly complemented by her chic black sunglasses and a pair of trendy white sneakers. Meanwhile, Ranbir exuded sheer elegance in a charming light blue shirt, smart pants, and snazzy white sneakers, accentuated by his stylish black shades.

Have a look at the video-

We are now eager to see the couple’s vacation pictures straight from the streets of Dubai.

Reactions

Soon after the video got surfaced online, netizens couldn’t help but put in their opinions. One wrote, “Ram ji ka character play karney key liye 😂 thoda sa toh andar bhi unkey gun honey chahiye… Isilye agar picture bani toh superb flop”

Another wrote, “Alia looking so cute like a baby and RK look handsome as always..Most beautiful couple”

A third user wrote, “Finally vacation after a long time..Both totally deserve it after their hectic schedule”

A fourth one added, “finally ranbir looking ranbir vrna toh sanjay dutt k twin brother lg rhe the”