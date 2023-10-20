Adorable! Shriya Saran goes all cuddles with her toddler daughter, fans in awe

It seems Shriya Saran is not just a queen on-screen, but also an adorable mommy off-screen! The latest picture she shared has sent her fans into a collective “aww” frenzy. In this heartwarming snapshot, the actress is absolutely slaying in a checkered black halter neck crop top paired with a black pencil skirt. Talk about mommy chic, right?

Shriya Saran is all chic n sheer

And let’s not forget those killer details – a sleek ponytail, bold smokey eyes, and nude lips. Shriya’s entire look is nothing short of glamorous. It’s like she’s ready to hit the red carpet, but with a precious twist.

But here’s the kicker – she’s not alone in this photo. Shriya is holding her toddler daughter in her arms, and both mother and daughter are beaming with smiles. The caption reads, “Sleep well my love, will be back soon!!!!” Now that’s some mom-and-daughter love we can’t get enough of!

With a shoutout to her style squad and the people behind the lens, Shriya Saran’s post not only gives us a glimpse into her fashion game but also her heartfelt moments as a mother. It’s a picture-perfect balance between glamour and genuine love.

Check out photos:

So, kudos to Shriya for being a stunner on and off the screen, and for letting us in on this adorable mommy-daughter moment. We’re eagerly waiting for her return, whether it’s on-screen or another heartwarming snapshot like this one.

Shriya Saran’s work front

Shriya Saran, the versatile actress, has graced multiple Indian film industries with her captivating performances. Her notable movies include “Awarapan” and “Drishyam” in Bollywood, “Sivaji: The Boss” and “Chatrapathi” in Tollywood, and “Sivaji: The Boss” in Kollywood, showcasing her ability to shine in diverse roles and languages.