Shriya Saran’s Bold Saree vs. Rakul Preet’s Elegant Lehenga– Who Is The Ultimate Traditional Trendsetter?

When it comes to fashion, South divas Shriya Saran and Rakul Preet continue to rule with their distinctive fashion choices wherever they go. However, their favorite remains the traditional look no matter what is in the trend. Recently both the actress embraced their look in traditional, drawing a comparison who is setting trends in traditional fashion.

Shriya Saran‘s Bold Saree Look.

For the new photos, Shriya wore a colorful striped pre-stitched saree, which the actress styled with a masterpiece sultry blouse made with intricate Swarovski crystal embroidery. The backless pattern of the blouse creates a sizzling look, while the saree draped in a freestyle defines the actress’s curvy midriff. Balancing simplicity with the sparkling look, the actress styled her look with a mid-part low ponytail. The long layered earrings added a mesmerizing view while her smokey black eyes, dewy cheeks, and nude pink lips complemented her look. At the same time, a black bindi added a desi twist to her modern look.

Rakul Preet Singh‘s Elegant Lehenga Look

On the other hand, Rakul embraced her look in a beautiful pastel lehenga. The outfit is from Falguni Shane Peacock’s wardrobe. The masterpiece has spaghetti sleeves intricately embellished with stones and diamonds, a corset crop-top top teamed with a matching long lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. The soft tone of the outfit creates a dreamy touch, while the actress elevates her look with a beautiful diamond necklace and small stud earrings. Her minimal makeup and open hairstyle effortlessly made her look chic and beautiful.

Comparing Shriya Saran and Rakul Preet Singh, we cannot pick anyone’s look, but both styles are setting new trends in different ways, whether teaming the pre-stitched saree with an embellished blouse or rocking pastel embellished lehenga with a darling necklace piece.

Whose look did you like the most?