Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shriya Saran’s Dreamy Vacation – See Pics!

Being in the entertainment field, actresses often spend days and nights shooting and being extra busy. However, amidst this hectic life, taking a break and treating oneself to quality time with family members becomes important. And so this time, the stunning South divas Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shriya Saran are enjoying a dreamy vacation with their loved ones.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu thought she didn’t take time off from work, but her work destination is nothing short of a vacation. Sharing the photos from her Australia trip, the diva showcased special moments she enjoyed on her journey. Posing at night on the seaside wearing a black and white off-shoulder top, the actress looked easy, breezy, and cool. From witnessing architecture, enjoying spas, working out in the gym to fan meet, attending events, trying new dishes, and interviews on her dreamy-working vacation, the actress looked happy with their close ones – fans.

On the other hand, Shriya Saran opted for a family vacation with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and daughter, Radha. The actress, this time, is spending quality on a snowy vacation with her family, and all the adorable photos are a glimpse into her happy life with her little family. From enjoying a ride on the snow path to taking a hot bath in the pool to embarking on an adventurous journey with skating. The actress captioned her post, “Holidays are the best.” Decked in a puffy jacket and cute bennies, the actress looked cute.