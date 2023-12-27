Adorable! Shriya Saran takes Radha to give her first ‘theatre show’ experience [Photos]

Shriya Saran recently took to her Instagram to capture a precious moment with her daughter Radha. The enchanting occasion marked Radha’s first experience with the beloved animated series, Masha and the Bear. The photos as soon as Shriya dropped on her Instagram handle, has earned immense love from the netizens. Going all gaga over the moments, Shriya served some mandatory family goals.

Shriya Saran shares adorable moment with Radha

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable moment with her daughter Radha, as it is her first show that she is witnessing of Masha and the Bear. Sharing the adorable moment, Shriya wrote, “Radha’s first show

@mashaandthebear

Perfect for a 3 year old. She loved it.”

About Masha and the Bear

Masha and the Bear has become a beloved sensation in India, captivating audiences on Nick Jr India with its enchanting storytelling and endearing characters. This animated series follows the adventures of a retired circus bear who, after choosing a peaceful life in the forest, finds his tranquility unexpectedly shattered when Masha, a lively and curious young girl, enters the scene. The show has resonated widely across the country, with its vibrant animation, catchy music, and a perfect mix of humor and life lessons. Parents appreciate the show for its positive messages, while children are drawn to Masha’s infectious energy and the bear’s gentle demeanor. The delightful escapades of this unlikely duo have turned Masha and the Bear into a household favorite, fostering a shared viewing experience that brings joy and laughter to families nationwide.