Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style

Recently, the top stars Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh, to Saif Ali Khan embraced their simplicity in the comfort style from western wear to traditional. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 22:05:11
  • Highlights
  • Urvashi Rautela, Saba Azad, and Keerthy Suresh look cool in airport style.
  • Pulkit Samrat walks hand in hand with his girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda, spotted at the airport.
  • Saif Ali Khan looks charming in a traditional avatar.

As the weather has changed, it’s hot everywhere, and so Indian stars keep their style comfortable and cool spotted at the airport. The recent airport looks include simple styles from western to traditional. Let’s look at actors from Urvashi Rautela and Keerthy Suresh to Saif Ali Khan’s comfortable look.

Urvashi Rautela’s Airport Fashion

The fashionista Urvashi was spotted in her new avatar. The diva dons a white body mini dress. With the v-neckline and halter details, it gives vintage vibes. She elevates her look with thigh-high boots and black funky glasses; we love this look.

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860166

Saba Azad’s Airport Fashion

Who’s your Gynac? actress Saba Azad made a simple yet stylish appearance in the white plunging neckline crop top with beige trousers and a navy blue long shrug. With the gold hoops, she accessorized her look. The high bun, adorned with glasses, looks funky. The stylish watch adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860167

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda’s Traditional Simplicity

Fukrey 3 actor Pulkit Samrat walks hand in hand with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda as the duo returns to Mumbai after taking blessings at Golden Temple. The duo embraces a traditional look. Pulkit dons a white kurta and pajama, and Kriti looks gorgeous in a green salwar suit.

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860168

Keerthy Suresh’s Comfort Co-Ord Set

South beauty Keerthy Suresh will reportedly make her debut in Bollywood. Amidst that, the diva was spotted at the airport in casual comfort. She looks cool in a purple co-ord set. She styles her look with black glasses, a silver watch, and small earrings.

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860170

Saif Ali Khan’s Kurta Style

The stunning Saif Ali Khan styles his airport look in the traditional maroon kurta pajama. With the black glasses he completes his look. The actor is flying from Mumbai, but to where we don’t have any specific idea.

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860169

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

