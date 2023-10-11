Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set

Today, the stunning divas Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped at the airport. Both of them were seen leaving the city. And what caught our attention was their unique airport fashion, so let’s take a full look at their airport looks.

Sonam Kapoor’s Airport Look

The style icon Sonam Kapoor was seen leaving the city as she was snapped at the airport. The diva aced her look in the simple, long white gown she paired with a beautiful printed beige shawl.

That’s not all! With the small earrings, she accessorized her look, giving her an alluring appearance. The messy hair bun adds to her charm. With the black glasses, she gives herself a classy touch. And not to forget the stylish red handbag that elevates her simple appearance.

Mira Rajput’s Airport Look

On the other hand, Mira Rajput serves a cool vibe as she was snapped at the airport. She opts for a white and blue co-ord set. The asymmetric pattern looks cool. The cropped shirt and loose pants give her comfort vibes.

But wait, there is more! Her open hairstyle with glasses, stylish watch, and a black shoulder bag gives her look a classy touch. In the photos, she looks stylish.

So, whose look did you like the most? Please let us know in the comments box below.