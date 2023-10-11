Airport Style 101: Disha Patani & Kriti Sanon’s cheeky picks

Movies | Celebrities

Airport fashion has become more than just comfortable travel attire; it's a runway in itself, where celebrities showcase their style, setting trends that the world eagerly follows.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Airport fashion has become more than just comfortable travel attire; it’s a runway in itself, where celebrities showcase their style, setting trends that the world eagerly follows. In this edition of “Airport Style 101,” we’re turning our spotlight on the gorgeous Disha Patani and the stunning Kriti Sanon, as they grace the terminal with their cheeky, yet chic fashion choices. These two Bollywood divas effortlessly balance comfort and style, proving that when it comes to fashion, the sky’s the limit – even if you’re just boarding a plane.

A look into Kriti’s style

Kriti Sanon, the epitome of elegance and charm, has her own unique airport fashion game. Her cheeky airport picks often include breezy, flowy dresses or a combination of well-fitted jeans and a stylish top. Kriti combines comfort and sophistication effortlessly, adding a touch of glamour to her looks with statement accessories and a designer belt. Her choice of footwear, whether it’s chic ankle boots or comfortable sneakers, complements her outfits perfectly. Kriti’s airport style embodies her graceful persona while exuding a dash of playfulness that’s impossible to ignore.

A look into Disha Patani’s airport style game

Known for her sizzling dance moves and impeccable fashion sense, Disha Patani never disappoints on the airport fashion front. She effortlessly blends comfort and style, often spotted in athleisure wear that makes heads turn. Her cheeky pick for the airport might include a snug tracksuit in vibrant colors, accentuating her toned physique. She pairs it with trendy sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a designer handbag, creating a head-turning ensemble. Disha’s airport fashion reflects her active lifestyle and showcases her penchant for staying fashion-forward, even when on the move.

These two style icons prove that the runway extends to the terminal, where comfort meets chic in the most delightful way. With Disha’s sporty allure and Kriti’s blend of elegance and playfulness, they make every airport appearance a fashion spectacle worth watching. So, the next time you find yourself at the airport, take a cue from these Bollywood beauties on how to travel in style while keeping it cheeky and chic. Airport fashion has never looked so fabulous!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

