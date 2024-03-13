Alaya F & Manushi Chhillar Sizzle In Glittery Bikinis In ‘Wallah Habibi’ Music Video, Watch

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan craze is taking over the internet as the leading ladies sizzle their appearance in bold bikinis. Treating their fans on Instagram with the behind-the-scenes of Wallah Habibi’s music video shooting. The newbie Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar dropped photos from the shoot, gracing their look in sizzling hot bikinis.

Alaya F’s Glittery Bikini Dress

Posing in the backdrop of golden hour, Alaya F showcased her sizzling avatar in sensuous poses. The actress donned a silver bralette with a plunging neckline paired with a mini skirt that looked too hot to handle. The diamond-embellished avatar raised the hotness bar in the scorching heat. Flaunting her jaw-dropping figure, the newbie created a buzz on the internet.

Manushi Chhillar’s Glittery Bikini Avatar

On the other hand, Manushi looked no less than Alaya in the glittery bikini. She graced her look for the music video in a hot pink boho bralette embellished with small details. She paired it with a matching bottom. The fringy details and silver chain create oh-so-breathtaking visuals. With the smokey eye makeup and dewy cheeks, she looks stunning. Manushi shows off her moves and sizzling avatar effortlessly in the backdrop of dessert.

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar are creating a buzz on the internet with their sizzling avatar, anticipating viewers for the new dance anthem.

Did you like Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar’s sizzling avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.