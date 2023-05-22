ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly

Starting from Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, here we have shared instances when the stars stunned in affordable wears. We are all awed to check on their stylish fashion updos, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 May,2023 23:36:51
Who says celebrities can’t rock budget-friendly outfits? Prepare to be amazed as we dive into the fascinating world of frugal fashionistas and discover that even our beloved stars embrace the joy of a good economical fashion wears. Yes, you heard it right—celebrities can strut their stuff in stylish, wallet-friendly ensembles that make us do a double take.

From trendy fast-fashion finds to affordable high-street brands, these celebrities have mastered the art of looking like a million bucks without actually spending it. They prove that style knows no price tag and that fashion is all about confidence and creativity, regardless of the digits on the price tag.

Starting from Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, here we have shared instances when the stars stunned in affordable wears as mentioned in DNA.

Alia Bhatt

Priced at Rs 6,990, the Navarra Wrap Dress showcased a trendy V-neckline and elegant kimono sleeves, further enhancing its stylish allure. Alia effortlessly exuded charm and fashion-forwardness as she embraced the festive spirit with her impeccable taste and affordable yet chic ensemble.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly 809321

Katrina Kaif

The talented actress was recently spotted donning a relaxed-fitting set of lilac and white tie-dye cropped t-shirts paired with matching joggers. The eye-catching outfit, sourced from the popular brand Zara, featured joggers priced at Rs 2,490, while the complementing top came at a price of Rs 1,190.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly 809322

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly 809323

Kareena Kapoor

Stepping out in style, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a striking debut in a fashionable Zara striped shirt dress from the previous year’s collection, with a price tag of Rs 4,490. Despite its unconventional silhouette, the actress effortlessly pulled off the ensemble, exuding an air of elegance and confidence. Kareena’s impeccable fashion sense shone through as she showcased her ability to rock unique and trendy pieces, leaving onlookers impressed by her impeccable style choices.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly 809324

Deepika Padukone

DP was seen donning an eye-catching black and white striped maxi outfit from Zara. The ensemble, consisting of a stylish sweatshirt and a matching skirt, came at an affordable price of Rs. 1,990 each, bringing the total cost of the outfit just shy of the Rs. 4,000 mark.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly 809325

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

