Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session

In an engaging and candid fan interaction session, Alia Bhatt, renowned for her role in movies like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Bramhastra’ opened up about her relationship with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. Amid a volley of questions from eager fans, one query stood out: “Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor.”

Responding with endearing insight, Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture that encapsulated their bond, accompanied by the words, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him.” The snapshot, capturing an intimate moment of the couple cuddled on a couch, radiated warmth and authenticity. Kapoor, celebrated for his performance in ‘Barfi,’ was pictured planting a gentle kiss on Bhatt’s forehead, while her direct gaze into the camera mirrored their genuine connection.

Here have a look-

Alia’s fav photographer is Ranbir Kapoor

In an intriguing revelation during the interactive session, Bhatt praised Kapoor’s photography prowess, playfully dubbing him her “most favourite photographer.” When quizzed about the origins of her current display picture, Bhatt confirmed, “Yes!!! Even this one… he’s my fav photographer EVER.”

Check out-

Raha is pure joy in Alia’s life

The celebrity duo, who joyously welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, on November 6 last year, have chosen to keep their bundle of joy’s face concealed from the public eye. In response to inquiries about Raha’s well-being, Bhatt effused, “Raha is 9 months now & she is pure JOY.” As for the delicate balance between her role as a new mom and her professional commitments, the ‘Darlings’ actor embraced the perpetual journey of parenthood, recognizing that perfection isn’t the ultimate goal. Her heartfelt perspective resonated: “Parenting is a lifelong role. I don’t think you can have all the answers to be perfect… all I strive is to do live each day with love and only love… because there’s no such thing as too much love.”