Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Join Yash for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, deets inside

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and KGF star Yash are all set for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, the movie is going to hit the floors this year December, as per reports. Read below to know the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 00:35:33
Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra have joined forces to bring the epic tale of Ramayana to the silver screen. The highly anticipated project, set to commence production in either December 2023 or January 2024, will be helmed by accomplished directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. With this ambitious collaboration, audiences can expect a cinematic experience that captures the essence of this timeless narrative.

And now with this grand buzz, reports are sprawling that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Yash have been signed for the lead roles in the movie.

A source close to Pink Villa has stated, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect.”

As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor is set play the role of Lord Ram in the movie, while Alia shall play the role of Sita. Earlier, Alia was also spotted leaving the director, Nitesh Tiwari’s office.

The source has further stated, “Yash is yet to sign the dotted lines, but Madhu is confident to have Yash on board the film. There are some minor issues, and once they are resolved, Nitesh and Madhu would have things on paper with Yash,”

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

