Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most admired and appreciated couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have initially dated for quite many years before eventually falling in love and getting married. After having got to know each other during the time of dating, both of them eventually got married in the year 2022. Well, from there onwards, there was simply no looking back for the two of them. Every hurdle that has come their way, they have managed to get all over all of it and be together through every thick and thin. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a lot in common and well, that’s certainly one factor that brings them even closer and how.

Alia Bhatt shares mushy pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her first marriage anniversary:

As a celebrity and popular personality, Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media. Whenever she shares droolworthy photos and videos of herself to give her fans a sneak-peek of her personal life, internet truly loves it and how. Well, this time, today, on the occasion of Alia and Ranbir completing their first marriage anniversary, the actress took to her social media handle to share beautiful and droolworthy photos of herself with her dear husband and well, internet is truly crushing. See below folks –

Unknown Fact:

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in the year 2022, the reality is that they had initially planned to get married in 2020. Ranbir Kapoor had himself confessed the same during an interview. However, their plans were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com