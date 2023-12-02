Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor, Says ‘Not So Little Animal’

For Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, the craze among the audience was witnessed even before the release. As the film was released yesterday, 1st December, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga thriller action is buzzing on the internet with praises and congratulations. Adding to the list now, Alia Bhatt praises her husband for the amazing start.

Alia Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt drops a couple of unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor and, with the long caption, expresses her pride and love for him. The first photo is from the promotions of Animal, where Ranbir can be seen greeting his fans. In the other photo, Ranbir is seen chilling with his little daughter Raha. And we can’t get enough of their cuteness.

However, in the caption, Alia Bhatt expressed her love and also congratulated Ranbir Kapoor for the massive start of Animal. She wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera.

For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..

& for the person you are to your family.

For taking such huge strides as an artist..

& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. 🥹🥹

For completely blowing us away with your performance…

& for making all of the above look so easy 🫶

Congratulations my not so little animal ♥️.”

Animal stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles apart from Ranbir Kapoor. The film made a massive collection of around 61 crores across the globe.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.