Alia Bhatt snaps hubby Ranbir Kapoor in cute snap, calls him her 'world'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most admired and adored couples in the country at present. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they have got in all these years, one can certainly say that they have truly inspired all individuals the right way. The two of them are couple goals for real and well, that’s exactly why whenever they make an appearance together in public, it is always fun and entertaining for the audience to see and enjoy.

One of the best and most amazing things about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has to be the fact that come what may, both of them neve really shy away to showcase their love and affection for each other in real life. Well, that’s exactly what Alia Bhatt did in her latest snap where she shared an important update about Ranbir Kapoor. In the snap, she’s seen clicking Ranbir Kapoor in his sweet and candid avatar and well, we are absolutely and truly in love with him for real. Well, do you want to check out the cute couple moment? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were earlier seen together in Brahmastra in the year 2022 and it was a grand success indeed. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com