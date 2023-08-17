Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has found himself in the midst of online scrutiny once again following Alia Bhatt’s recent revelation about their relationship dynamics. In a video shared by Vogue India, Alia demonstrated her unique approach to applying lipstick, favouring a faded and minimal look to appease her husband’s preferences.

The video, exclusively shared by Vogue, showcased Alia’s unconventional lipstick application technique – she moved her lips over the lipstick instead of the traditional method. Afterwards, she nearly wiped off the lipstick entirely, explaining that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, appreciates the natural colour of her lips. While Alia intended to share a sweet tidbit about their relationship, online reactions were less than enthusiastic.

Dubbed a ‘red flag,’ a term used on the internet to describe concerning relationship behaviours, Ranbir Kapoor faced criticism for what some perceived as controlling behaviour. Many netizens expressed their discomfort with the idea of a partner influencing personal choices such as lipstick preferences.

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced such commentary. Previously, Alia revealed in an interview that Ranbir disapproves of her raising her voice during arguments, stating that it’s important to remain kind even in disagreements. The revelation sparked similar reactions, with some questioning the dynamics of their relationship. As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue to be in the spotlight, their personal revelations and interactions draw a mix of interest, concern, and criticism from the online community.