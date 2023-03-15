Allu Arjun is one of the most admired and celebrated actors that we all currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite not having done any Hindi project till date, Allu Arjun enjoys Pan-India fandom and popularity. Be it family get-togethers, weddings, birthdays, or vacations, Allu Arjun is that one superstar who always makes sure to enjoy a fruitful time with his family amid all the busy schedules of his shootings. Recently, the superstar took to his Instagram and shared glimpses of his summer vacation that he is enjoying currently in Rajasthan with his wife Sneha Reddy, and kids Ayaan and Arha.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture with his wife and kids who can be seen in all vacation mode in their holiday attires enjoying the summer heat as they visited Ranthambhore. While enjoying an amazing time with his family, he jotted down the caption that read,

“Had such a lovely time here … A short sweet break with family ❤️🤍💖”

As we saw Allu Arjun enjoying summer vacations with his family in Rajasthan, the superstar often shares glimpses of his amazing time with his family proving him a perfect family man. Be it the Christmas celebration with family to having a good time with the cousins at a wedding to celebrating his kid’s birthday, Allu Arjun always makes sure he is with his family on every special occasion. On the work front, as Pushpa 2 was announced this year, the superstar also announced his next big project where three power will be coming together, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the producer, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and our superstar Allu Arjun. Having such big announcements coming from the superstar, it is indeed a big year for Allu Arjun fans to look forward to.

