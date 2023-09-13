Movies | Celebrities

Amidst Breezy Beach Time With Family, Yash Gets Confirmed For 'Yash 19' With Geethu Mohandas

Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 21:17:52
The KGF star Yash is a well-known actor in the South industry and is the top choice of filmmakers. The famous star on-screen loves to spend quality time with his family. His Instagram feed is a beautiful buffet of his family photos. However, the actor has finalized the upcoming movie ‘Yash 19’ amidst he enjoys beach moments with his family.

Yash Enjoys Beach Time With Family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash shared an adorable edited video featuring the real-life joy. In the video, Yash can be seen spending some quality time with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and beautiful kids, Arya and Yatharv. Opposite from his on-screen power look, Yash is a very fun-filled person. And the beautiful beach time with the family is priceless.

On the other hand, where he is enjoying the beauty of nature with his small family, the actor gets confirmed for the upcoming movie ‘Yash 19’ with Geethu Mohandas. Pinkvilla reports that Yash has committed himself to Geethu Mohandas for his next.

About Yash 19

Yash and Geethu Mohandas are all set to collaborate for the first time for Yash 19. The film will be on floors from December 2023. However, Yash has not confirmed his participation in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

