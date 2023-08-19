Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Glam In Red Body Hugging Dress; See Here

The gorgeous Ananya Panday never leaves a chance to make hearts racing with her style statement. Currently, the diva is busy promoting her upcoming sequel film, Dream Girl 2. In contrast, her captivating promotional avatars are doing the rounds on social media handles. She has embraced outfits from Gen-Z inspiration to desi glam in contemporary sarees. With her every look, she is hitting the mark and proves her impeccable fashion choices. And today, she is exuding chic glam in a red dress.

Ananya Panday’s Chic Glam In Red Dress

The social media bug Ananya keeps sharing snippets of her stylish look, and today, she red glamour is making jaws drop. In the latest pictures, she donned a fiery red chic body-hugging slip dress. With her style and picturesque glam, she has set the screens ablaze.

Styled by Meagan Concessio in a Herve Leger dress, Ananya nailed her hot look. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings by SWAROVSKI. Her wavy hair, styled by Ayesha Devitre and complementing makeup by Stacy Gomes, elevates her overall glam.

But wait, there is more. She rounded her appearance with stunning silver toe-point heels by Jimmy Choo. Great work by Sheldon Santos, who captured the beauty in the striking poses that defined her glamour quotient. Her picturesque figure and photos have become a hot topic internet.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s Chic glam in the red body-hugging dress? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.