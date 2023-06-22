Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday left her fans awe-inspired with her incredible yoga poses. The young and vibrant actress, known for her fit physique, took to Instagram to share three stunning snapshots of her yoga journey.

Sneak peek from Ananya Panday’s yoga diaries

Setting the blue mat as her stage, Ananya gracefully showcased her balance, strength, and flexibility. With a caption that read, “Find your balance on and off the mat with yoga…Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day!” the actress radiated positivity and encouraged her followers to embark on their own yogic adventures. In one captivating picture, she effortlessly performed a flawless Shirshasana (headstand), defying gravity and leaving everyone amazed.

Donning a vibrant blue sports bra and matching leggings, Ananya blended style and functionality as she embraced the essence of this ancient practice. Her infectious smile added an extra touch of radiance, proving that yoga not only strengthens the body but also uplifts the spirit.

Fans around the globe couldn’t help but shower praises on the young star, applauding her dedication and serving as a testament to the transformative power of yoga. As Ananya Panday continues to inspire with her fitness journey, she reminds us all that finding our balance is the key to a harmonious life both on and off the mat.

Check out the pictures below-