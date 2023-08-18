ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics

Ananya Panday was spotted heading out for the Dream Girl 2 promotions, and boy, did she turn heads! She rocked a stunning white cut-out dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 08:35:37
Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843570

Ananya Panday is known for her incredible sense of style. Whether she’s gracing the red carpet or stepping out for promotional events, she’s always dressed to impress in the chicest ensembles.

Just the other evening, she was spotted heading out for the Dream Girl 2 promotions, and boy, did she turn heads! She rocked a stunning white cut-out dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette. The dress showcased her curves beautifully, and you couldn’t help but admire how confident and comfortable she looked in it.

To add a touch of elegance, Ananya paired the dress with a chained necklace that hung gracefully around her neck. It was like the perfect accessory to complement the dress without stealing its spotlight. And let’s not forget her hairstyle – a chic ponytail that not only kept her hair in place but also added a touch of sophistication to the whole look.

Ananya’s makeup game was on point too. She opted for a dewy lilac eyeshadow look that brought out the natural sparkle in her eyes. The soft, purple tones blended seamlessly with her overall ensemble, giving her a fresh and radiant appearance. Her choice of pink lipstick added a pop of color that perfectly balanced the ensemble, making her lips look playful and inviting.

Check out the pictures:

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843559

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843560

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843562

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843563

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843564

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843565

Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843567

In the grand tapestry of fashion, Ananya Panday’s outfit was a masterpiece. It’s clear that she pays attention to every detail, from the dress to the accessories to the makeup. Her ability to effortlessly combine playfulness with classic elegance is truly commendable. If you’re looking for style inspiration, Ananya’s fashion choices are a perfect source to draw ideas from.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2' 843320
Ayushmann and Ananya’s Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in ‘Naach’ from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here 842905
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics 842469
Ananya Panday Turns Gorgeous Sunshine In Yellow Saree; See Pics
Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice 841516
Ananya Panday blooms in floral co-ords, adding rainy season spice to fashion dice
Dream Girl Ananya Panday Looks Piping Hot In Pink Bikini From Ibiza Vacation 840383
Dream Girl Ananya Panday Looks Piping Hot In Pink Bikini From Ibiza Vacation
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye couture is all Monsoon perfect, see pics 843600
Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye couture is all Monsoon perfect, see pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid In Quirky Selfie; See Here 843571
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Candid In Quirky Selfie; See Here
Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar 843558
Tennis Queen Sania Mirza Exudes Elegance In Indo-western Fusion Avatar
Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843506
Hina Khan Enjoys ‘Ealav Te Maaz’ Made By Her Mother
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session 843477
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session
Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843472
Inside Arjun Kapoor’s joyous ‘long weekends’
Read Latest News