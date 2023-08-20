ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Is Feisty Babe In Abstract Neon Co-Ords; See Here

Ananya Panday has always amazed us with her glam. The diva in her latest avatar in flaunting her gorgeousness in neon co-ords set for the promotion of her film

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023
Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. The actress is not leaving a moment to promote her new release while her promotional avatars have become an intimate fashion guide from desi sarees to gen-z inspired fits. Today the actress turns feisty babe in a neon co-ord set.

Ananya Panday’s Feisty Babe Avatar In Neon Outfit

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday turns feisty babe in neon co-ords by Alex Perry. She donned the neon bralette bustier with high-waist pants. She looked stunning in the feisty babe style embracing her power dressing with her beautiful face.

But wait, there is more! The oxidized hoop earrings complement her flashy dress. Her bold makeup with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and bold red lips by Stacy Gomes adorn her edgy style. At the same time, the sleek braided ponytail gives her a chic look styled by Ayesha Devitre.

This has only been possible with Sheldon Santos, who captured the beauty in her feisty avatar with his lens in the striking poses that enchant the viewers with her power dress.

Undoubtedly, Ananya made hearts flutter with her chic style as a feisty babe in the flashy neon ensemble.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s feisty Babe vibes in the neon co-ords? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

