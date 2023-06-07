ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday Wants To Be Small Again; Know Why

In the latest Instagram pictures story, Ananya Panday shared some throwback pictures. But why did the diva want to be small again, read the article below to know the reason

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jun,2023 15:15:12
Ananya Panday is a stunning artist in the industry. Her acting skills gathered her huge fame. She is a social media lover who likes to share everything about her with her fans. And today, the diva shared some throwback childhood pictures. But why did the actress want to be small again? Let’s find out.

As per the latest Instagram story, Ananya shared a cute picture of herself from her childhood. In the picture, the diva wore a casual night outfit, and her messy hairstyle, cute expression looked adorable. And in the text, she wrote, “I wanna be small again (with an emotional emoji)”. Undoubtedly childhood days were the best time of life. There were no worries, stress, or greed for anything. Everything works well, and failure doesn’t matter.

We can understand why Ananya wants to be small again. After becoming an adult, she has to go through a lot of stuff, but the childhood days were different and stress-free. In her next story, she dropped a picture of herself from 2021. She posed in a colorful artistic background with a mask and casual look. In the text, she wrote, “Memories 06-Jun-2021.”

Ananya Panday will next feature in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Also she will be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s childhood picture? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

