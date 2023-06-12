Animal Poster: Ranbir Kapoor looks gruesome, dripping with blood

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to leave audiences stunned once again. He is known for his grand showcase of emotions, earlier with Kabir Singh and now it goes all double dose with Animal. Recently, Vanga has declared his intention to push the boundaries of violence even further in his upcoming project, “Animal.”

Led by the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor, “Animal” is being touted as an action-packed gangster drama. On Sunday, the film’s pre-teaser was unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world filled with blood, gripping action sequences, and an impeccable sense of style, all accompanied by a pulsating Punjabi soundtrack.

With “Animal,” Sandeep Reddy Vanga is poised to unleash a new level of raw intensity, ensuring that viewers will experience a potent blend of adrenaline and emotions. As the teaser hints at the dark and thrilling narrative that awaits, anticipation mounts for this cinematic venture that promises to captivate audiences with its unapologetic portrayal of violence and the gritty underworld.

Here take a look at the poster-

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Main Jhooti Tu Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie earned immense love from the netizens over the years and marked quite a decent whopping amount in the box office. Before that, he was seen in the movie Brahmastra last year along with his lady love, Alia Bhatt.