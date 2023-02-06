Anne Hathaway is an award-winning Hollywood actress who has been featured in many films making her one of the highest-paid actresses. Apart from her blockbuster journey in the acting field, Anne Hathaway has always owned her appearance with bold and beautiful styles at the party, shows, events, etc. She keeps her best foot forward in terms of style with unique and bewitching drapes.

Here let’s take a look at Anne Hathaway’s spreading charisma in black ensembles.

On the red carpet of the opening of Broadway’s Music Man, she sported a black strapless bustier jumpsuit secured with a leather belt. Bangs hairstyle, pair of long earrings, blushed cheeks, and glossy lipstick rounded her makeup. In addition, the purple bag with a gold chain added a vibrant look to her appearance. Anne Hathaway smiled through her pictures spreading her charisma and flaunting bare skin.

For her appearance on the red carpet of the event, the actress Anne Hathaway opted for a black mini dress with thin sleeves. She paired it with a chic leather coat, making her feel warm and happy. Anne Hathaway looked gorgeous with bold eye makeup, matte lipstick, and blushed cheeks. Simultaneously, the black stockings and chunky boots completed her stellar look. She gave a bright smile for photos.

Boys were flattering over Anne Hathaway’s glam in a black leather coat dress. She posed sensually in pictures emphasizing her toned legs. The bold eye makeup and peach lipstick completed her basic makeup. The black-toe point stilettos elevated her sassy look in her photoshoot. She exudes hotness in pictures.

Anne Hathaway has been featured in films like The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, Love & Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches, and many others. Anne Hathaway will next appear in films like Barbie, and She Came to Me.

Which one of the black looks of Anne Hathaway swayed you? Follow IWMBuzz.com.