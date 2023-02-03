Jennifer Aniston is popularly known as Rachel from her famous and longest-running show FRIENDS. This show has not had any main characters; instead, the whole cast is main. Jennifer carved her niche in the industry with this show and became one of the world’s highest-paid actresses. The show also featured other casts, namely David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.

The actress also gathered many accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and many others. Some of her best appearances are in Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, The Switch, Office Space, Just Go With It, and many others. Apart from her versatile acting, she has been one of the awaited celebrities on the red carpet who always serves out-of-the-box styles. In addition, she is quite active on her Instagram account and often treats fans with daily updates. At the same time, there are several fan clubs for Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel Green. And if you are one of the fanatics, answer the question here!

1) Which is the first accolade Jennifer Aniston received, and for which show or movie?

2) Initially, the producer of Friends wants Jennifer Aniston to audition for which role?

3) How many movies has Jennifer Aniston featured in so far?

4) Which film did mark Jennifer Aniston’s debut in Hollywood?

5) What is the birth date of Jennifer Aniston?

6) How many brothers and sisters does Jennifer Aniston have?

7) What is Jennifer Aniston’s parent’s name, and who were they?

8) Which magazine and in which year named Jennifer Aniston as ‘The Most Beautiful Woman’?

9) What is Jennifer Aniston’s fear which also troubled her during the ‘Cake’ shooting?

10) Who was Jennifer Aniston’s Godfather?

Jennifer Aniston still makes it to the headlines with her appearances in shows and films. Even today, the diva amazes her fans throughout the year with her stunning appearance. Recently, the actress also spilled beans on why she doesn’t have children.

