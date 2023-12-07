Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh turn swagger in suits at The Archies premiere [Photos]

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh just pulled off some serious suit swagger at The Archies premiere, and we can’t get enough! These guys didn’t just wear suits; they owned the whole style game. It was like a fashion feast for the eyes, and we’re still recovering from the sheer awesomeness of their classic formal looks. Brace yourself for a dose of suit envy as we dive into the epic fashion moments created by Arjun and Ranveer. Trust us, it’s a sartorial journey you won’t want to miss!

Arjun Kapoor’s stylefile in red velvet blazer suit

Arjun Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in a vibrant red velvet blazer that commanded attention. Paired with crisp white formal shirt and sleek black trousers, his ensemble was a perfect balance of royalty and contemporary style. The actor, known for his distinctive bearded look, maintained his signature charm, enhancing the overall appeal of the outfit. With impeccably blow-dried and carefully gelled hair, Kapoor showcased a polished aesthetic that resonates with a modern, cosmopolitan flair. Sharing a captivating set of pictures, the “2 States” actor playfully captioned his post with a cheeky nod to the trendy and fashionable vibe, declaring himself “Riverdale Ready,” and also hinted at his sister Khushi Kapoor’s movie ‘The Archies’

Ranveer Singh looked classic in black and white

Ranveer Singh just shared some cool pics from The Archies premiere on his social media. He rocked a stylish Valentino suit – an ivory blazer, a white shirt, a black tie, pants, and a matching belt, all from the same brand. He looked really sharp! He had his hair neatly gelled to complete the look and wore classic shades. Ranveer knows how to turn heads with his awesome fashion sense!

Who do you think aced the stylish blazer look? Let us know in the comments.