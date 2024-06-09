Beach Bliss To Delicious Food: Dive Into Your Malaika Arora’s Fun-Filled Vacation In France

Malaika Arora is known for her acting skills in the Bollywood industry. The actress is also an avid traveler. The stunning actress recently enjoyed a fun-filled vacation in France, sharing glimpses of her beach bliss and delicious food adventures with her followers. Known for her impeccable style and fitness regimen, Malaika’s vacation highlights offer a perfect blend of relaxation, indulgence, and exploration. Take a look at the recent vacation of France-

Malaika Arora’s France Vacation-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress posted a picture series of herself enjoying her France vacation. In the first picture, she appears in a bikini and flaunts her back on the beachside. In the second picture, she captures a champagne drink with a scenic view. In the third picture, she captures a stunning yellow vintage car. In the fourth picture, she shares a selfie picture of herself in a messy hair look.

In the next appearance, she shared a portrait of a white shelf that features books, scented candles, a wooden tree piece, and many more. In the next picture, the actress indulges in her lunch with a lightweight meal, a sweet, and a croissant. She captured a close-up picture while eating a croissant. Next, the actress posted a picture of herself with two friends. In the last picture, the actress appeared in a cute white mini-dress and was captured in a candid shot while coming down the stairs.

She captioned her Instagram post, “I love” and added a France flag.”

