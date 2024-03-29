Popular TV beauty Sonarika Bhadoria is known for her striking presence on and off screen. However, her social media feed showcases bold and mesmerizing beachwear styles that exude confidence and allure. If you are looking for some beachwear ideas to steal, take inspiration from Sonarika.

1) Tangerine Top And Pajamas

Nothing can be better than a sexy tangerine top paired with white comfy pajamas to enjoy a chilling time near the seashore. So, are you taking cues?

2) Netted Bikini

Make jaws drop with her sensuous allure in a white halter neck bralette paired with a high waist netted skirt with a matching bottom.

3) Tie-knot Short And Skirt

Get ready for a beach dinner date by donning a white shirt styled in a tie-dye pattern paired with a red hot mini skirt. The outfit is minimal yet attractive enough to steal attention. The messy hairstyle always rocks the vibe.

4) White Swan In Flowy Dress

A white bodycon dress with a flowy bottom is a perfect comfy outfit to rock the beach looks. Simplicity always takes center stage in the beauty of nature.

5) Emerald Green

The emerald green maxi dress is perfect for a dinner date. With an open hairstyle and minimal makeup, you can be the center of attraction.

6) Off-shoulder Gown

Mesmerize everyone with your allure in an off-shoulder flowy gown. This can be your ultimate choice to embrace comfort while enjoying pool time.

7) Floral Dress

A floral satin dress featuring a halter neck can be your stunning style. The golden accessories rock her new look as she witnesses the sunset.