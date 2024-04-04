Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Pens Heartfelt Gratitude, Sharing Grand Reception Photos

TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame by playing the role of Goddess Parvati in the mythological show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar on February 18th. The couple exchanged vows at the royal fort in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. However, in a recent Instagram dump, the actress shared snapshots from her wedding reception with a heartfelt gratitude note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonarika expressed gratitude to the Governor of Haryana and others who attended the ceremony. “Heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended our reception. We were overwhelmed to have you all be a part of our celebration. A special mention and thanks to The Honorable Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ji, for bestowing blessings on us.”

In the reception photos, Sonarika dazzled in a stunning golden, heavily embroidered square neckline blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt and sheer dupatta, adding a dose of sophistication. With her bold makeup and minimal accessories, she looked gorgeous.

Vikas looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo with black shoes. The couple looked adorable throughout the photos. It was a grand event with sparkling lights and dreamy allure.

