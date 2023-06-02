ADVERTISEMENT
“Being a couch potato”, all about Kriti Sanon’s Thursday diaries

Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a candid video from her cosy settee, as the actress continues to be couch potato. Scroll below to check on the video, to see what’s keeping her busy

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 08:57:17
Kriti Sanon is currently having her best mid-week moment as it looks like. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her being the couch potato, as she can be spotted going all lazy on the couch. The actress collaborated with a popular television brand, where she loves to binge watch on the OTT. Scroll below to check what’s happening.

Kriti Sanon shares video of her mid-week laze

Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Me being a couch potato with Disco! 🥔🤪

Especially when you have the to listen to your favourite music & binge-watch your favorite shows on!” and mentioned about the tv model that she loves to binge watch on. Here take a look at the video-

Kriti Sanon’s work front

From her debut in “Heropanti” to her subsequent roles in films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” and “Panipat,” Kriti has proven her acting prowess and ability to portray a wide range of characters with finesse. Her performances are marked by a natural charm and a captivating screen presence that resonates with audiences. Apart from her acting skills, Kriti has also displayed her dancing abilities in movies like “Dilwale” and “Kalank,” earning praise for her graceful moves. With an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, Kriti Sanon continues to shine in the spotlight and has become a sought-after actress in the industry.

She was last seen in the movie Bhediya. She is currently busy with her upcoming flick, Adipurush, where she shall star alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and others.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

