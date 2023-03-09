On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Ritabhari Chakraborty shares a special message for her followers and every female across the globe. She highlights her own journey, what makes her brave, her proud moments and much more.

Check out her social media post here, ”

It’s not our clothes that make us bold or brave! It’s our actions and what we do with our lives. Happy Women’s day to every single woman who is making bold choices everyday – sometimes at home – sometimes with their educations and sometimes in their careers! May we go miles being BRAVE AND BOLD! #iammorethanmybody #womensday”

On the professional front, Ritabhari Chakraborty will be seen next in Fatafati

a story of a plus-size model who breaks stereotypes around how a woman’s body should look like. Ritabhari Chakraborty will be seen in the role of a plus-size model. Chakraborty gained 25 kilos for her role which also impressed her fans and this proves her dedication to her craft.

Fatafati is directed by Aritra Mukherjee. She will be sharing the screen space opposite Abir Chatterjee for the first time, and popular TV actress Swastika Dutta in a pivotal role. Story & Screenplay is by Zinia Sen, and Dialogues are given by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, produced by Windows. Fatafati is Ritabhari’s second film with Windows after Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.

