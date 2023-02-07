At the tender age of 15, Tamannaah Bhatia made her acting debut in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Subsequently, we got to see her in the music video for the Indian Idol contestant Abhijeet Sawant. Despite being a great celebrity in the south Indian film industry, the actress’ rise to prominence in Bollywood came only after SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali: The Beginning. In addition to having picture-perfect beauty, the actress from the Baahubali film is renowned for having a keen sense of style. Tamannaah always wears the most elegant-looking attire when she appears in public. She pulls off any style she attempts, regardless of what it is.

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a Gauri and Nainika gown with a bubble hem and tail for her red carpet-attire. As seen in the images, the Baahubali actress looks stunning and electric in a body-hugging gown with an out-of-this-world white trail that accentuated the monochrome look.

The stunning woman complimented her outfit with flawless hair, dramatic eye makeup, and diamond earrings. Tamannaah Bhatia accomplished it with the utmost confidence and ease.

She also wore an Amit Aggarwal outfit to Cannes, a draped, hand-embroidered sari with metal pipes and pleats that created the plissé appearance. The intricately handcrafted sari’s draping adds an elegant touch, breaks up the monotony of the standard sari, and forms itself into wavy folds to provide a magical experience to wear and see. The craftsmanship matches the piece’s elegance while giving the saree a touch of charm and charisma.

Tamannaah Bhatia shone in yet another Amit Aggarwal design at the 2022 IIFA, walking the red carpet in a new outfit with marvelously contrasting forms, a synthesis of metals, polymers, pleats, and all things magical. She dazzled on the red carpet in a silver ombre gown with a chic cloak that gracefully framed her as she strolled down the carpet, channeling her inner Morrison. Tamannaah Bhatia quickly slithers into our fashion archives wearing teardrop earrings.

Tamannaah Bhatia kept her outfit simple and orderly by wearing a classic black gown. She emerged wearing an eye-catching black dress by designer Andrea Brocca that had big bows on the sleeves and an off-the-shoulder velvet set with a seductive décolletage. Tamannaah Bhatia redefines old Hollywood charm with her thigh-high slit that enhances the look of this very classic yet very sexy piece. Tamannaah Bhatia finished the look with classic black Louboutins and chic large pearl studs.