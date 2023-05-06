ADVERTISEMENT
Bhola Shankar BTS: Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka

Tamannaah Bhatia and Chiranjeevi were spotted in Kolkata recently owing to their shooting of Bhola Shankar, the pictures shouldn’t go missed. While that, Bhatia didn't miss out on the iconic street foods of Calcutta! Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 22:25:51
Exploring cuisines of different cities is something one should definitely vouch for! Especially if you are a foodie. Owing to that, the Plan A Plan B actress Tamannaah Bhatia who was in Kolkata recently to shoot for Bhola Shankar took the moment to enjoy the popular street foods of the city. Starting from jhalmuri to phuchka, looks like, the actress had a grand time enjoying the savouries. Check out below the picture, as she shared it on her Instagram stories, just before she left the city.

Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka

The actress was spotted in Kolkata alongside Chiranjeevi. The duo was here to shoot for their film ‘Bhola Shankar’. The stars were seen near Victoria Memorial, shooting for the film. Meanwhile Tamannaah, didn’t forget to indulge in the popular street foods of Kolkata, starting from Jhalmuri to Phuchka, the actress experienced the authenticity of the city before leaving.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Phuchka- an iconic savoury of Kolkata

In the heartland of Kolkata, where history meets culinary artistry, the food fantasy therefore is decade old. And when we talk of Kolkata, its street foods come as our top fantasy.

Picture this: delicate orbs, meticulously crafted from a blend of semolina and flour, fried to ethereal crispness that defies the laws of culinary possibility. The phuchka shells, ephemeral yet resilient, await their divine purpose. With a flick of the artisan’s wrist, each phuchka is filled to perfection with an ensemble of ingredients that speak to Kolkata’s diverse culinary heritage.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

