Bhola Shankar BTS: Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka

Tamannaah Bhatia and Chiranjeevi were spotted in Kolkata recently owing to their shooting of Bhola Shankar, the pictures shouldn’t go missed. While that, Bhatia didn't miss out on the iconic street foods of Calcutta! Check out

Exploring cuisines of different cities is something one should definitely vouch for! Especially if you are a foodie. Owing to that, the Plan A Plan B actress Tamannaah Bhatia who was in Kolkata recently to shoot for Bhola Shankar took the moment to enjoy the popular street foods of the city. Starting from jhalmuri to phuchka, looks like, the actress had a grand time enjoying the savouries. Check out below the picture, as she shared it on her Instagram stories, just before she left the city.

Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka

Phuchka- an iconic savoury of Kolkata

In the heartland of Kolkata, where history meets culinary artistry, the food fantasy therefore is decade old. And when we talk of Kolkata, its street foods come as our top fantasy.

Picture this: delicate orbs, meticulously crafted from a blend of semolina and flour, fried to ethereal crispness that defies the laws of culinary possibility. The phuchka shells, ephemeral yet resilient, await their divine purpose. With a flick of the artisan’s wrist, each phuchka is filled to perfection with an ensemble of ingredients that speak to Kolkata’s diverse culinary heritage.