ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Switzerland for a song sequence shoot of Bholaa Shankar. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the surreal place, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 20:01:54
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia is all head up busy for her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, where she stars alongside Chiranjeevi. The actress was earlier in Kolkata shooting for the movie and has now headed to Switzerland to shoot for a song sequence. Scroll beneath to read the details.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in Switzerland

Recently, the shooting schedule of “Bholaa Shankar” underwent an update, with a significant portion of the film being filmed in the vibrant city of Kolkata. There we saw how Tamannaah enjoyed the popular street foods of Kolkata. And now providing glimpses of the film’s progress, the actress updated her fans with captivating pictures of Switzerland, where she is currently engrossed in shooting a mesmerizing song sequence for Bholaa Shankar alongside the legendary Chiranjeevi.

All about Bhola Shankar

“Bholaa Shankar,” a highly anticipated film, is all set to captivate audiences as an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Vedalam,” which featured the renowned actor Ajith. In this exciting venture, the charismatic Chiranjeevi shares the screen with the stunning Tamannaah, adding to the film’s star-studded cast.

Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot 808430

Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot 808431

As the film’s production moves forward, eager fans anticipate more exciting updates and eagerly await the release of “Bholaa Shankar,” which promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

Adding to the stellar cast, “Bholaa Shankar” boasts the talented Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, bringing a compelling dynamic to the narrative. Furthermore, Sushanth portrays the love interest of the actress, adding a touch of romance to the film. Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainment, the movie assembles a talented crew, with Mahathi Swara Sagar responsible for the captivating music composition. Enhancing the visual appeal of the film, Dudley Raj showcases his expertise as the cinematographer, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes charge of the editing, ensuring a seamless and engaging cinematic experience.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Vijay Varma reveals how Gulshan Devaiah was made sit ‘far away’ to avoid revelations on Tamannaah Bhatia, read
Vijay Varma reveals how Gulshan Devaiah was made sit ‘far away’ to avoid revelations on Tamannaah Bhatia, read
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia’s keeps the boss fashion quotient on check in pantsuits
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia’s keeps the boss fashion quotient on check in pantsuits
Post Tamannaah Bhatia, Qala actor Babil Khan decks in denim-black panelled suit
Post Tamannaah Bhatia, Qala actor Babil Khan decks in denim-black panelled suit
Bhola Shankar BTS: Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka
Bhola Shankar BTS: Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Kolkata phuchka
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’, Salman Khan shares update on Tiger 3 after getting injured on sets
Modern Love Chennai Review: Driven To Dishy Depths by Diversity
Modern Love Chennai Review: Driven To Dishy Depths by Diversity
Read Latest News