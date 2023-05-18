Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Switzerland for a song sequence shoot of Bholaa Shankar. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the surreal place, check out

Tamannaah Bhatia is all head up busy for her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, where she stars alongside Chiranjeevi. The actress was earlier in Kolkata shooting for the movie and has now headed to Switzerland to shoot for a song sequence. Scroll beneath to read the details.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in Switzerland

Recently, the shooting schedule of “Bholaa Shankar” underwent an update, with a significant portion of the film being filmed in the vibrant city of Kolkata. There we saw how Tamannaah enjoyed the popular street foods of Kolkata. And now providing glimpses of the film’s progress, the actress updated her fans with captivating pictures of Switzerland, where she is currently engrossed in shooting a mesmerizing song sequence for Bholaa Shankar alongside the legendary Chiranjeevi.

All about Bhola Shankar

“Bholaa Shankar,” a highly anticipated film, is all set to captivate audiences as an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Vedalam,” which featured the renowned actor Ajith. In this exciting venture, the charismatic Chiranjeevi shares the screen with the stunning Tamannaah, adding to the film’s star-studded cast.

As the film’s production moves forward, eager fans anticipate more exciting updates and eagerly await the release of “Bholaa Shankar,” which promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience.

Adding to the stellar cast, “Bholaa Shankar” boasts the talented Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, bringing a compelling dynamic to the narrative. Furthermore, Sushanth portrays the love interest of the actress, adding a touch of romance to the film. Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainment, the movie assembles a talented crew, with Mahathi Swara Sagar responsible for the captivating music composition. Enhancing the visual appeal of the film, Dudley Raj showcases his expertise as the cinematographer, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes charge of the editing, ensuring a seamless and engaging cinematic experience.