Bobby Deol Rocks Suave Street Style, Vicky Kaushal Steals Hearts With His Casual Outfit Charm

Bobby Deol and Vicky Kaushal are top stars in the entertainment world. Whether their acting skills or their quirky Punjabi Munda vibes, they often make headlines. However, today, the stars impress fans with their cheeky fashion in different styles. The Animal actor showed his street-style swag, while the Sam Bahadur actor flaunted his casual charm.

Bobby Deol’s Suave Street Style

The Animal actor shared new photos from his London vacation. Posing on the streets of London, the actor showed his suave fashion. For the vacation vibes, he wore a black T-shirt-shirt paired with loose jeans, and he rocked his street style, pairing a brownish trench coat. Wearing a cozy cap on his head and white sneakers complements his vacation chill. With his swag and attitude, the actor left us spellbound.

Vicky Kaushal’s Casual Outfit Charm

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared new photos from his latest photoshoot. The Sam Bahar actor wore a black sando paired with matching trousers. He adds an extra charm with a whitewashed blue denim jacket. Styling his look with a long chain and black sunglasses, the actor looks dapper in a casual outfit charm.

Bobby Deol won hearts with his performance in the recently released Animal. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal received praise for his performance in the biopic Sam Bahadur, and both continued to captivate hearts.