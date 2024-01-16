Bodycon Dress, Fur Scarf & Leopard Print Glasses: A Look Into Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Retro Glam

Ritabhari Chakraborty never fails to capture attention wherever she goes. And if she is not going anywhere, then she makes fans visit her social media with her active presence. Treating her followers, the Bengali beauty this time revives the retro trend with her bold and sassy avatar. Let’s dive into her whole look.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Retro Glam

Wow, wow, and how! Ritabhari Chakraborty knows to strike a balance between elegance and sass with her retro fashion. The diva dons a black bodycon dress. The sleeveless pattern increases the sensuousness. At the same time, the outfit defines her not-so-curvy figure. She opts for a fur scarf to give her appearance a rich look. The black gloves just add an extra dose of sophistication.

But wait, that’s not all! To up her sass, Ritabhari Chakraborty keeps her locks open. The golden earrings complement her retro vibe. Her bold lips and winged eyeliner give her an edgy appearance. And if you think that’s all! Well, no! Ritabhari dons the leopard-printed asymmetrical glasses. With her overall appearance, she looks like a madam of a royal palace. Isn’t she?

With the snapshots, Ritabhari showcases her attitude and style like a pro, and we can’t deny her charm, but she has left us spellbound.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s retro look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.