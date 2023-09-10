Movies | Celebrities

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline

Shriya Saran, a well-known actress in the South, turns Barbie in the crysmesh floral dress with a low neckline. Check out the bold photoshoot in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023 03:35:08
Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849956

The ever-charming Shriya Saran never misses a moment to get her fans fluttering over her exquisite wardrobe collection. Though it’s too late to follow the trend, but Shriya is making waves with her Barbie glam in the latest bold photoshoot.

In the images, the stunning diva opts for a low neckline off-shoulder floral dress, enhancing her Barbie avatar. With the sequins and floral embellishment, the actress soars the hotness bar.

Decoding Shriya Saran’s Barbie Glam

Styled by Malkit Gill, the South beauty dons a periwinkle CrysMesh floral mini dress from the shelves of Shivan and Narresh. Combined with lushness and an abundance of gardens, the floral dress is embellished with handcrafted elements, threadwork, and CrysMesh on a sharp silhouette with an open neckline, making it perfect for those celebrate statement looks.

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849950

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849951

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849952

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849953

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849954

Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849955

Shriya creates drama with the silver sparkling earrings from Golden Window. Completing her overall appearance, the diva left her hair open, with smokey eye makeup and nude lips, adding to her sexy Barbie fewer.

In the series of bold photos, Shriya Saran flaunts her quirkiness with her charismatic smile and alluring glam. In the full snapshots, she is defining her hotness avatar, flaunting her toned figure. She balances elegance and bold style with her sense of style.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s Barbie glam? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shriya Saran's Satin Slip Top, Black Shorts, Printed Shrug, And Hat Are Vacation Goals 849528
Shriya Saran’s Satin Slip Top, Black Shorts, Printed Shrug, And Hat Are Vacation Goals
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse 848259
Shriya Saran Crafts Traditional Glam In South Gold Silk Saree With Stones Embedded Blouse
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her 'My World' 843647
Shriya Saran Gets Candid With Her Daughter, Calls Her ‘My World’
Shriya Saran is 'art' personified in this sheer golden saree, see pics 842593
Shriya Saran is ‘art’ personified in this sheer golden saree, see pics
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi 841988
Shriya Saran Feels Proud To Receive Honour From PM Narendra Modi
Shriya Saran Looks Spectacular In Body Hugging Red Dress; See Pics 840880
Shriya Saran Looks Spectacular In Body Hugging Red Dress; See Pics

Latest Stories

In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849937
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress
Raashi Khanna's minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more 849915
Raashi Khanna’s minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more
Tara Sutaria’s pastel pink off-shoulder gown is your evening party staple 849897
Tara Sutaria’s pastel pink off-shoulder gown is your evening party staple
Rakul Preet Singh embodies ‘cosmic’ glam in backless LBD 850040
Rakul Preet Singh embodies ‘cosmic’ glam in backless LBD
Viral Photos! Shraddha Arya is desi babe in peach pink salwar suit 850195
Viral Photos! Shraddha Arya is desi babe in peach pink salwar suit
Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree 850189
Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree
Read Latest News