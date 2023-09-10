Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline

The ever-charming Shriya Saran never misses a moment to get her fans fluttering over her exquisite wardrobe collection. Though it’s too late to follow the trend, but Shriya is making waves with her Barbie glam in the latest bold photoshoot.

In the images, the stunning diva opts for a low neckline off-shoulder floral dress, enhancing her Barbie avatar. With the sequins and floral embellishment, the actress soars the hotness bar.

Decoding Shriya Saran’s Barbie Glam

Styled by Malkit Gill, the South beauty dons a periwinkle CrysMesh floral mini dress from the shelves of Shivan and Narresh. Combined with lushness and an abundance of gardens, the floral dress is embellished with handcrafted elements, threadwork, and CrysMesh on a sharp silhouette with an open neckline, making it perfect for those celebrate statement looks.

Shriya creates drama with the silver sparkling earrings from Golden Window. Completing her overall appearance, the diva left her hair open, with smokey eye makeup and nude lips, adding to her sexy Barbie fewer.

In the series of bold photos, Shriya Saran flaunts her quirkiness with her charismatic smile and alluring glam. In the full snapshots, she is defining her hotness avatar, flaunting her toned figure. She balances elegance and bold style with her sense of style.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s Barbie glam? Let us know in the comments.