Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela are top besties. Here's how the divas flaunt their perfect figure in a metallic dress. Check out the photos below.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela are celebrated actresses in town. They have stunning figures and effortlessly command attention with their impeccable fashion choices. Whether rocking the red carpet or a dazzling beach look, they showcase an impeccable sense of style that blends sophistication with trendsetting flair. However, in metallic outfits, the divas flaunt their picture-perfect figures.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Metallic Gown

The stunning Tamannaah wore a strapless metallic gown showcasing her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The combination of golden and silver in metallic texture creates a stunning appearance. The flowy dress is a combination of comfort and style. The actress opted for high golden dangles and bangles to rock her look. With her minimal makeup, she looks wow. The diva beautifully defines her figure.

Urvashi Rautela’s Metallic Gown

Redefining metallic charm, the actress wore a strapless gown similar to Tamannaah. However, Urvashi’s color combination is different, with pink and silver. Unlike the Jailer actress, Urvashi styled her look with no accessories. However, her open hairstyle and dewy makeup looked stunning.

Comparing Tamannaah and Urvashi, we can’t pick any one name as both did a great job styling their look and shining in the metallic charm. However, whose look did you like? Please share your choice in the comments box.