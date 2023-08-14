Bong beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Sundays are all about ‘pastel’ dreams, watch

Ritabhari Chakraborty, the versatile actress, has unveiled a glimpse into her serene Sundays through a captivating video on her social media platform. The video showcases the diva adorned in a sheer, embellished blue dress that exudes elegance. Ritabhari effortlessly blends beauty and grace as she dons the ensemble, embracing the soothing pastel hues.

With her long, sleek hairdo, Ritabhari’s appearance resonates with serenity. Her styling choices are immaculate, from the sleek eyebrows to the dewy winged eyes that add a touch of allure. The nude pink lips create a harmonious balance, enhancing her features while maintaining an air of subtlety.

Embracing the pastel theme, Ritabhari embellishes her look with a pair of beautiful pearled drop earrings, adding a hint of glamour to the ensemble. Her radiant smile, accompanied by an air of confidence, completes the picture of effortless charm. Accompanying the video, Ritabhari shares her joy with her followers, captioning it with “Sundaying in Pastels” along with a blue heart emoji. The video captures not only her exquisite appearance but also her vibrant spirit, encapsulating a moment of quiet elegance amidst the bustling world of showbiz.

Check out the video-

As Ritabhari Chakraborty continues to enchant audiences with her multifaceted talents, her graceful and refined style serves as an inspiration to many. Her Sunday pastels echo a sentiment of tranquility and beauty, inviting admirers to share in the moment of serene splendor.