Breathtaking Beauty: Sonal Chauhan Channels Regal Vibes in an Ivory Ruffle Drape Saree with Beaded Bustier

When it comes to capturing the stage with flair, the confident and stunning actress Sonal Chauhan never misses an opportunity to entice hearts with her attractiveness. The actress has a talent for winning hearts with her fashion, whether she is wearing a striking look or exhibiting her relaxed style. In her most recent appearance, the actress looked stunning in an ivory ruffle drape saree with a beaded bustier. Check out her dazzling appearance.

Sonal Chauhan’s Drape Saree Appearance-

Sonal Chauhan looked stunning in an ivory pure chiffon and organza base drape saree teamed with an elaborately diamond-beaded blouse with a deep V-neckline. The ruffle pattern brings back memories of classic Bollywood movies. The actress looked stunning in her ivory drape saree. The outfit, available at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, is a steal at just Rs. 56,250, making it accessible to all fashion enthusiasts.

Sonal’s Glam Appearance-

Sonal Chauhan’s simple style continues to wow. The actress wears massive white and silver earrings, a bracelet, and a wristwatch to complete her look. She fashioned her hair in a side-part open wavy hairdo. Minimal winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink matte lips add an extra layer of refinement. The diva looks absolutely stunning in the gorgeous photoshoot pictures, displaying her simplicity and charming smile. She walks like a diva, wearing silver heels.

