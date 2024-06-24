[Photos] Sonal Chauhan Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Golden Bodycon Dress

Sonal Chauhan is known for her role in Jannat Hindi film, which was her debut in the Bollywood industry. Aside from acting, the diva is quite popular for her fashion appearance. With 7.3 million Instagram followers, the beauty queen always engages her fans, who are captivated by her fashion sense. Today, Sonal Chauhan surprised her fans with a dazzling look and a striking fit in an Instagram post. Take a look at the photos below!

Sonal Chauhan’s Golden Glam Dress Photos-

Style icon Sonal shared new photos on her Instagram handle, giving us a detailed look at her spectacular fashion with her glamour touch. In the striking moments, Sonal wears a glam dress, which she flaunts with her sultry poses. Her outfit features spaghetti strappy sleeves and a deep square neckline, accentuating her curves. The metallic hue gives her a chic vibe, with the ruched pattern adding a unique touch. Her outfit is from the Miakee fashion label.

Sonal Chauhan’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Sonal Chauhan effortlessly glams up her look with the diamond ear studs. Her sleek middle-partitioned straight hairstyle, sleek black winged eyeliner, and fluttery lashes give her an edgy appearance. Her pink, creamy lips complement her appearance. In the photos, Sonal Chauhan captivates her fans with her dashing poses for the photoshoot, exuding confidence and intrigue.

Sonal Chauhan shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Gold Burst” with golden stars stickers.

