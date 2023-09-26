Movies | Celebrities

Caught On Camera: Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal's Street Adventure

Nora Fatehi, in her recent Instagram video, unveils street adventure, and her partner with her is none other than. Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 18:28:02
Caught On Camera: Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal's Street Adventure 855690

The stunning Nora Fatehi is a queen of hearts. She keeps buzzing in headlines for her sensational item numbers. On the other hand, her social media feed is a treat to watch. And today, the actress treats her fans with a sneak peek into her street adventure with Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal’s Street Adventure

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shares a glimpse of herself with Commando star Vidyut. The duo indulge themselves in a fun adventure on the street. In the boomerang video, Nora can be seen posing with a pout in the beautiful white floral little dress. The dating plunge neckline and her pretty face made us stare at her unstoppably. In contrast, Vidyut makes a goofy appearance with a smile.

“No one can tell us we ain’t Crakk,” Nora Fatehi captioned the post. However, in the other post shared by Nora, she can be seen showering kisses to her fans. In the closeup video, the actress flaunts her charm in the pretty little dress with the sunkissed glow. She posed kissing in the camera. With her style and smile, it’s clear that she is enjoying her day out in the city.

Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal seem to have great fun together, and we couldn’t resist but praise their chemistry.

Did you like Nora and Vidyut Jammwal’s fun time? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

