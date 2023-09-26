Caught On Camera: Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal's Street Adventure

The stunning Nora Fatehi is a queen of hearts. She keeps buzzing in headlines for her sensational item numbers. On the other hand, her social media feed is a treat to watch. And today, the actress treats her fans with a sneak peek into her street adventure with Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Nora Fatehi And Vidyut Jammwal’s Street Adventure

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shares a glimpse of herself with Commando star Vidyut. The duo indulge themselves in a fun adventure on the street. In the boomerang video, Nora can be seen posing with a pout in the beautiful white floral little dress. The dating plunge neckline and her pretty face made us stare at her unstoppably. In contrast, Vidyut makes a goofy appearance with a smile.

“No one can tell us we ain’t Crakk,” Nora Fatehi captioned the post. However, in the other post shared by Nora, she can be seen showering kisses to her fans. In the closeup video, the actress flaunts her charm in the pretty little dress with the sunkissed glow. She posed kissing in the camera. With her style and smile, it’s clear that she is enjoying her day out in the city.

Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal seem to have great fun together, and we couldn’t resist but praise their chemistry.

Did you like Nora and Vidyut Jammwal’s fun time? Let us know in the comments box below.