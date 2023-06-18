Check Out: Ananya Panday's Chai Charcha Partner

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday is the queen of hearts. Her regular Instagram dump keeps her fans engaged with her. Her fashion and style are such that people look up to her. The actress in her real life likes to enjoy her day and live life to the fullest. This weekend she is enjoying at home sipping tea. Here, find out who is her chai charcha partner.

Ananya Panday, in her latest Instagram, shared a picture of her Nani sipping tea with her. And the duo started the morning with some discussions while drinking tea. The actress in the text wrote, “Chai and Charcha with Nani.” The diva shares a great bond with her family members and often treats her fans with adorable pictures on Instagram.

The actress started her journey with Karan Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later she has featured in several films, including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, and Liger. Other than that, she is a top choice of big brands for brand endorsements and ads due to her crazy fan following. She is an inspiration for many. Ananya often gets spotted, and her kind gestures always win hearts. She is truly a heartthrob.

So what’s your weekend vibes? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.