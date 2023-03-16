This month’s wedding festivities for Ananya Panday’s cousin and model, Alanna Panday, began with a bridal brunch, followed by a mehendi and Haldi ceremony. We saw images of Alanna and Ivor’s haldi ceremony shared by the couple’s friends and relatives. Ananya Panday captioned a video of her cousin’s wedding ceremony, “My whole heart.” Guests who attended the party, including Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Iulia Vantur, also shared photos from the event. Alanna’s aunt, Wonderful Lives Of Bollywood Wives actress Bhavana Pandey, and stars Bobby Deol, Shibani, and Anusha Dandekar, were among the guests.

Check Out Her Haldi Ceremony Pictures –

Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray, and their loved ones attended a joyous and colorful occasion with the motif of an Italian market, i.e., Piazza Del Mercato, dressed in Payal Singhal costumes for the haldi ceremony. The couple enjoyed their Haldi ceremony with the earthy scent of turmeric and the opulent Italian-themed grazing table, surrounded by their loved ones, making moments that will be remembered forever. The photos smear the duo in Haldi, and they appear oh-so-in-love with each other. The first photo shows them smiling at each other, but the next shows Alanna spreading Haldi over her fiance’s face.

