Check Out: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Embrace Spirituality At Kamakhya Devi Temple After Their Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making waves on the internet since they took vows at an intimate wedding in Goa on February 21. The lovely photos from their wedding ceremonies have melted admirers’ hearts. Just days after their wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited Mumbai’s Kamakhya Devi Temple on Thursday morning. The couple sought blessings and were also joined by family members; see below.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Temple Appearance-

For the spiritual visit, the actress appeared in an all-orange salwar suit. The diva appeared in an orange V-neckline, ¾ length sleeves, plain side cuts midi length straight kurta, matching sequin embellished flared pants, and a dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a messy ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for peach-shade makeup with matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings, black sunglasses, and a yellow shoulder bag. Jackky Bhagnani donned a yellow stand collar, deep V-neckline, full sleeves, plain side cuts, and a short kurta paired with black jeans. He paired her outfit with black sunglasses and a gold ring. In the picture, she shared a picture with her In-laws, and lastly, the duo appeared and gave a cute pose for the picture.

She captioned her post, “Kamakhya devi temple ❤️, 🙏🏻 blessed.”

