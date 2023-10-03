Check Out: Shriya Saran Stuns In Indo-western Style Wearing Crop Blouse And Flare Denim Jeans

Highlights

Shriya Saran opts for Indo-western fusion look in new Instagram dump.

Shriya Saran aces her look in a crop top and flare denim jeans.

Shriya styles her look with minimalism.

The stunning Shriya Saran is here to make hearts flutter with her gorgeousness in the latest Indo-western fusion look. For an award function in the town, Shriya opts to merge Indian and Western fashion to grab our attention by wearing a crop top and flare denim jeans in traditional prints.

Shriya Saran In Indo-western look

Amazing! Shriya Saran rocks the fusion style. This deep-neck crop top with the vintage Indian handcraft looks beautiful. She pairs this with the high-waist flare denim jeans. The extremely loose bottom with the designer vintage jacket uplifts her overall appearance. Her stunning looks are undoubtedly one of the easy and modern-day-inspired Indo-western look.

But wait, there is more! She opts for a beautiful gold bracelet in one hand and a silver watch in the other. The small diamond stud earrings complete her look. The smokey eye makeup defines the beauty of her eyes. Shiny blushed cheeks, nude pink lips, and an open wavy hairstyle give her appearance a final touch.

Throughout the photos, she looked enchanting in the fusion style for the Times Award in Vijaywada. And her outfit is from the designer Payal Singhal.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s Indo-western style in the latest pictures? Let us know in the comments.